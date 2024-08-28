The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination results for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha under Advt. No. 5046. Eligible candidates can download their results and revised final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Main exam likely to be held in November/ December 2024. The detailed schedule will be released later. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 4. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Steps to download CGLRE Specialist result 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference Download the revised final answer key