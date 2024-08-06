OSSC CGL Prelims answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by August 8
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by August 8, 2024.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha under Advt. No. 5046. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 8, 2024. The exam was conducted on August 4. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.
Steps to download CGLRE Specialist answer key 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.