RRB recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 7951 JE, Chemical Supervisor and other posts today
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will today, August 29, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Chemical Supervisor (Research) and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
The correction window will open from August 30 September 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7951 posts.
The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
|Categories I Communities of Candidates
|Fee
|For all candidates (except categories mentioned below at SI. No. 2). Out of this fee of ₹500/-, an amount of ₹400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st stage CBT.
|Rs 500
|For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC). (Caution to Candidates: EBC should not be confused with OBC or EWS). This fee of ₹250/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in 1st stage CBT.
|Rs 200
Steps to apply for RRB recruitment 2024
Visit the official RRB website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
Click on the link ‘CEN No.03/2024 : Link for application’
Now go to apply and register yourself on the candidate portal
Login, select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-I), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).
