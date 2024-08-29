The Punjab National Bank ( PNB ) has announced the recruitment exam results for the engagement of apprentices. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.pnbindia.in .

The written test was conducted on July 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2700 vacancies.

Steps to apply for PNB Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website www.pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the Apprentice 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PNB Apprentice result 2024.