The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male/Female) Examination 2023 (Advt. No. A-4/E-1/2023) and Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) Exam 2023 (Advt. No. A-8/E-1/2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 8 in twos shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 327 vacancies, of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male), 252 for Staff Nurse Ayurved (Female), 2 for Staff Nurse Unani (Male), and 25 for Staff Nurse Unani (Female).

Steps to download Staff Nurse admit card 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Ayurved/ Unani Exam 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

