UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims answer key 2024 out; submit suggestions by August 28
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by August 28, 2024.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined State Agricultural Services (Prelims) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 28 (5.00 PM) in the format available on Commission’s website. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on August 18 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Agriculture Services answer key
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the Answer Key tab
Click on the Combined Agriculture Services exam answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to the answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.