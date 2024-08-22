The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined State Agricultural Services (Prelims) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 28 (5.00 PM) in the format available on Commission’s website. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on August 18 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Agriculture Services answer key

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Answer Key tab Click on the Combined Agriculture Services exam answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the answer key.