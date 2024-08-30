The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Principal (GIC/GGIC) Departmental Examination schedule 2024. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 29, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in from September 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 692 Principal posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Principal admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Principal admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference