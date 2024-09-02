The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC NET June 2024 re-exam which was cancelled at four centres due to a technical glitch/flood. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

The re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 4 from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“Admit Cards for these candidates are being uploaded shortly. Candidates are advised to carefully note the details of Exam Centre/Address/Date/Time and Shift as mentioned in new Admit Card and reach on the day of examination, i.e. 04th September 2024 accordingly. It is also informed that the Exam City and Roll No. of the candidates will remain same,” reads the notification.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2024 re-exam admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 re-exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

