Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will today, September 2, close the online application window for the recruitment of 2424 Assistant Professor (College Cadre) posts in various subjects in the Higher Education Department, Haryana. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in .

Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the deferment notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The male applicants from unreserved, OBC category and the male candidates of all other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Female candidates from unreserved category, female candidates of all other States, male/ female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for Asst Professor posts 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab Click on the Assistant Professor registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2024.