MPESB admit card 2024 released for GNMTST, PNST; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2024 and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to commence on September 9, 2024.
Steps to download GNMTST/ PNST admit card 2024
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the GNMTST and PNST admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.