The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2024 and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to commence on September 9, 2024.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download GNMTST/ PNST admit card 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the GNMTST and PNST admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GNMTST, PNST admit card 2024.