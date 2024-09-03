The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has announced the results of the Sub-Inspector Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in .

A total of 83,779 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PST/ PET round.

“The schedule of PET/ PST will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PET/ PST,” reads the notification.

The Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam, 2024 was conducted from June 27 to 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4187 posts of which 125 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 61 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 4001 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF result

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on the Delhi SI, CAPF result links Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

List of Female candidates qualified for PST/ PET.

List of male candidates qualified for PST/ PET.

List of departmental candidates of Delhi Police qualified for PST/ PET.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).