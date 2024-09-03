The Rajasthan Police has announced the results of the Rajasthan Police Constable CBT (Computer-based test) results. Candidates can check their results district-wise on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified this round will appear for the Rajasthan Police Constable Proficiency Test stage as the recruitment process progresses. After the Proficiency Test, the selection process will be conducted for the advertised posts (Constable General/Telecom/Driver/Horses/Dog Squad/Band) on a post-wise and district/unit-wise basis.

The CBT recruitment exam was conducted on June 13 and 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan State Police Force.

How to check the result

Open the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on your district Find your roll number in the PDF Download the result for future reference

Direct link to check the result.

Selection Process

Candidates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will be selected on the basis of physical test, written test, document verification and medical examination.