Rajasthan Police has released the provisional answer key of the Constable Recruitment Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 29, 2024. The CBT recruitment exam was conducted on June 13 and 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan State Police Force.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2023

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Constable answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the Constable answer key 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will be selected on the basis of physical test, written test, document verification and medical examination.