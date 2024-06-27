Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2023 released; download link here
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Police has released the provisional answer key of the Constable Recruitment Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 29, 2024. The CBT recruitment exam was conducted on June 13 and 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan State Police Force.
Steps to download Constable answer key 2023
Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Constable answer key 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to the Constable answer key 2023.
Selection Process
Candidates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will be selected on the basis of physical test, written test, document verification and medical examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.