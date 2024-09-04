The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) will close the online application window for the posts of Lecturer (DIET) in the Department of State Council of Educational Research & Training, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh today, September 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website appsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not exceeding 35 years as on September 4, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxable in accordance with the orders issued by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh from time to time.

Educational Qualification: As per National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) norms teacher educators in D.El.Ed should have Master Degree in Social Science / Humanities/ Science/ Mathematics/ Language with 50% marks and M.Ed. with 50% marks or MA (Education) with 50% marks. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay fee of Rs 150 only for APST candidate and Rs 200 for other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Lecturer (DIET) posts 2024

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link against Lecturer (DIET) posts 2024 Complete the Step 1 OTR Registration and proceed Login, select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference