The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website incet.cbt-exam.in.

The exam will be conducted from September 10 to 14 for 90 minutes. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 741 vacancies in the Indian Navy.

Examination Details

Subject No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks
General Intelligence 25
General Awareness 25
Quantitative Aptitude 25
English Language  25
Total 100

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download INCET 01/2024 admit card

  1. Visit the official website incet.cbt-exam.in

  2. Click on the “INCET 01/2024—Download CBT Hall-Ticket” link

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to INCET 01/2024 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.