The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website incet.cbt-exam.in.

The exam will be conducted from September 10 to 14 for 90 minutes. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 741 vacancies in the Indian Navy.

Examination Details Subject No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks General Intelligence 25 General Awareness 25 Quantitative Aptitude 25 English Language 25 Total 100

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download INCET 01/2024 admit card

Visit the official website incet.cbt-exam.in Click on the “INCET 01/2024—Download CBT Hall-Ticket” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to INCET 01/2024 admit card.