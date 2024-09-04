Indian Navy INCET 01/2024 admit card released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website incet.cbt-exam.in.
The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website incet.cbt-exam.in.
The exam will be conducted from September 10 to 14 for 90 minutes. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 741 vacancies in the Indian Navy.
Examination Details
|Subject
|No. of Questions/ Maximum Marks
|General Intelligence
|25
|General Awareness
|25
|Quantitative Aptitude
|25
|English Language
|25
|Total
|100
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download INCET 01/2024 admit card
Visit the official website incet.cbt-exam.in
Click on the “INCET 01/2024—Download CBT Hall-Ticket” link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to INCET 01/2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.