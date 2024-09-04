Tripura Public Service Commission has announced vacancies for General Medical Duty Officers posts. The commission aims to hire 224 General Medical Duty Officers. There are 116 posts for unreserved category, 38 for SC category, and 70 for ST category candidates.

Candidates can start applying for the vacancies from September 10 to October 19 till 5.30 PM. Candidates can directly apply from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in or tpsconline.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates up to the age of 40 years as of October 19, 2024, can apply for the posts. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years in the case of SC/ST/PH candidates and Government servants.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have completed the internship and permanent Registration Certificate from the state Medical Council/Medical Council of India. For more details, applicants can check the official notification below:

Link to the official notification.

Selection Process

There will be selection process comprises of two steps - written examination and interview. The written exam will be MCQ based and comprises of 85 marks. The interview comprises of 15 marks.

Application Fee

The application fee for general candidates is Rs 400. Whereas, for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PH candidates the application fee is Rs 350.

For more detailed information, check official website here.