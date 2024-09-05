The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam calendar for various posts including Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor Gr. II Comp Exam 2024, Asst. Fisheries Development Officer Comp. Exam 2024, and Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre.) Exam 2024. Registered candidates can download the schedule from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

As per the notification, the exams for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre.) Exam 2024 will be held on February 2, 2025. The recruitment exams for Asst. Fisheries Development Officer Comp. Exam 2024 and Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor Gr. II Comp Exam 2024 will be conducted on October 26 and November 11, 2025, respectively.

The detailed exam notification will be released in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the exam from September 19 to October 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Services posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.

