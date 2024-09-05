Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to submit objections, if any, is September 13, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable.

The exam was conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Steps to download Transport SI (Tech) 2023 answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Transport SI (Tech) 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Transport SI (Tech) 2023 answer key.

Direct link to Transport SI (Tech) 2023 objection window.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.