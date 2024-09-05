CGPSC Transport SI (Tech) 2023 answer key out; submit suggestions by September 13
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by September 13, 2024.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to submit objections, if any, is September 13, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable.
The exam was conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.
Steps to download Transport SI (Tech) 2023 answer key
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Transport SI (Tech) 2023 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Transport SI (Tech) 2023 answer key.
Direct link to Transport SI (Tech) 2023 objection window.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.