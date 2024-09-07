Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) will soon close the application window for the Constable posts in J&K Police, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkssb.nic.in up to 5.00 PM today, September 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4002 vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 28 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for In-Service Police Personnel and SPOS and Volunteer Home Guards (VHGs).

Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC, ST-1, ST-2 and EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for JKSSB Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Constable registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference