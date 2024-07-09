Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has announced the results for the post of Supervisor , Social Welfare Department post under Advt. No. 02 of 2023 today, July 9. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 201 posts. The JKSSB Supervisor exam was held on June 23, 2024. The final answer key has also been uploaded on the Boards website for increased transparency.

“The result/score-sheet is based purely on the performance of candidates in the OMR based examination. The selection of posts shall be made on the basis of already notified criteria,” reads the result document.

Direct link to download Supervisor final answer key.

Steps to download Supervisor result 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for the post of Supervisor 2023 The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JKSSB Supervisor results.