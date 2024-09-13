The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card release date of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2024 or CHSL 2024. As per the notification, the CHSLE 2024 hall tickets will be released on September 16 (3.00 PM) on the official website apssb.nic.in .

The written exam and PET/ PST will be conducted on October 6 and October 16, respectively. The tentative date for the skill test will be held from October 19 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 30/09/2024. No representations will be entertained thereafter,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CHSL admit card 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Admit Card” link Click on the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference