The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) will close the online application window for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2024 today, September 7. Candidates can apply for the exams at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 25 to 28, 2024.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB CET Graduate Level notification 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer)/ SC/ ST/ EWS/PWD category candidates.

Steps to apply for CET Graduation Level 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and login Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents Submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference