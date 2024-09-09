The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination September 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 14 to 29 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam will be held in online (Internet-based) remote proctored mode for 3 hours.

Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nittt.nta.ac.in.

NITTT is a scheme initiated by AICTE and MoE to provide training for teachers working in AICTE approved Technical Institutions. An Inductee Teacher has to undergo online training of eight modules in the first phase of training.

Steps to download NITTT September admit card 2024

Visit the official website nittt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NITTT September admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

