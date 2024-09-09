The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Lucknow starts the online registration for the second Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling 2024. Candidates can register through the official website upneet.gov.in.

Interested candidates can register for the online counselling process till September 13 by 11.00 AM. The merit list will be released on September 14. The choice-filling window will open between September 14 to September 18.

How to register for the counselling process

Visit official website upneet.gov.in Go to online services section Register for counselling process, pay fees Save your registration form Print it for future reference

Direct link for registration.

For more details related to the counselling and the admission process candidates can visit the detailed official notification. The link to the official notification is mentioned below:

Direct link to official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000. However, the students who have already applied for the first round need not register and submit the registration fee for the second round. In addition to that, students will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government colleges, Rs 2 lakh for private medical colleges, and Rs 1 lakh for private dental colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.