The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has started the process of submitting objections for the provisional answer key of School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Re-Examination (TRE 3.0). Candidates can submit their objections through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in by September 14.

The TRE examination for classes 9-10 was held on July 21 and for classes 11th and 12th, the exams were conducted on July 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 87,774 vacancies.

How to submit an objection

Open official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Go to ‘apply online’ tab Click on ‘BPSC Online Application’ Fill your username and password Submit your objections Print the application for future reference

