The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the admit card for the Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal and Vice Principal Preliminary (Objective) Competitive Examinations under (Advt. No. 29/2024 & 30/2024). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 16, 2024. The exam for Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher posts will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon, and the exam for Principal and Vice Principal posts will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1 Principal, 1 Vice Principal, 41 Secondary Teachers, 21 Higher Secondary Teacher posts.

Steps to download BPSC admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to “Apply Online” tab Login to candidate dashboard Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference