The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit cards for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) written exam under Advt. No. 25 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 29, and October 6, 2024. The exam will be held in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM, and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The PwD category candidates will be given extra 20 minutes per hour in each session (i.e., 09.00 AM to 11.40 AM for 1st session, 12.00 noon to 2.40 PM for 2nd session and 3.30 PM to 6.10 PM for 3rd session).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1375 posts out of which 53 posts are reserved for Persons with Disability (whose permanent disability is 40% and more), 41 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen and 14 posts are reserved for Sports persons.

Steps to download PGT admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PGT 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PGT admit card 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written examination which will be of objective (MCQ) pattern in nature consisting of three papers, a Personality Test, and an Interview.