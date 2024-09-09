Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the dates for the document verification process for the posts of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant 2023. The DV process will take place on September 11, 12, 17 and 18. The DV will take place in two slots — 9.00 AM and 2.30 PM.

Candidates have to report to Finance Bhawan, Janpath, Jaipur for their document verification process according to the allotted date and time slot. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5388 vacancies out of which 5190 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

Essential Documents

Detailed Form cum scrutiny

Self-attested photocopy of desired documents

2 latest passport size photographs

Original documents

How to download the DV schedule

Open official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to News & Notification tab

Click on JRA and TRA 2023 notification

Download the DV schedule

Print it for future reference

For more details related to the document verification process, the candidates should go through the official notification link mentioned below:

Link to official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.