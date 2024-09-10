The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2024 interview schedule. The personality tests (interviews) will be conducted from September 23 to October 23, 2024. The interview will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

A total of 1739 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round. The interview schedule of the remaining candidates will be released shortly. The UPSC CMS exam 2024 is being held to recruit 827 medical officers in different government departments.

Steps to download CMS interview schedule 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CMS interview schedule link Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Scheme

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.