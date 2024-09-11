The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) will reopen the online application window for the State Forest Service Mains 2024 and State Services Exam 2024 today, September 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till September 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other categories.

Here’s the SSE Mains notification 2024.

Here’s the SFS Mains notification 2024.

Steps to apply for SSE/ SFS Mains 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the SFS Mains 2024 application link Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference