The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses has started the counselling procedure for Gujarat NEET UG 2024 round 2. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process at the official website medadmgujarat.org by September 13.

Candidates can do the document verification process and submit photocopies of documents at the help center from September 11 to September 14. The help center's working timings are 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM.

How to register for Gujarat NEET UG round 2 counselling

Go to the official website medadmgujarat.org Go to undergraduate admission tab Click on the UG login link and purchase PIN Log In using your credentials Upload all the required documents Submit the application and print it for future reference

Registration Fee

Candidates should purchase the PIN online with a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1000 and Rs 10,000 (Refundable Security Deposit). For more details related to the registration process candidates should refer to the detailed official notification.

