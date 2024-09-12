BPSC Assistant Architect answer key 2024 out; submit suggestions from September 13
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 13 to 16, 2024.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Architect post under Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 23/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from September 13 to 16, 2024. The exam was conducted on July 18, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 106 Assistant Architect vacancies.
Steps to download Asst Architect answer key 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Architect answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
