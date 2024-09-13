UPSSSC VDO result 2023 announced, download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results of the Village Development Officer (VDO) or Gram Vikas Adhikari examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
A total of 1950 candidates have been shortlisted against 1953 notified vacancies.
Vacancy Details
|Post
|Notified Vacancies
|Selected Candidates
|Village Panchayat Officer
|1527
|1526
|Village Development Officer
|362
|360
|Social Welfare Supervisor
|64
|64
Steps to download UPSSSC VDO result
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari and other post’s result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download UPSSSC VDO result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.