The Indian Navy has released the notification for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers for various entries commencing June 2025 onwards. Eligible candidates can submit applications on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from September 14 to 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 vacancies of SSC Officer posts.

“Applications are invited from eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2025 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India,” reads the notification. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy SSC various posts

Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, go to Current Events tab Click on the registration link under “Application window for SSC Entry Jun 25 Batch will be live from 14 Sep to 29 Sep 2024.” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Download application and take a printout for future reference