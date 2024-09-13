The Bihar Civil Court has released the result of the written exam for the post of Stenographer. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in.

The court has selected 1800 candidates for the interview round. This recruitment drive aims to hire 1562 vacancies.

Interview Details

The interview will be conducted from September 23 to September 27 at Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Siwan & Madhepura. The interview will start at 10:00 A.M. and the candidates' reporting time will be 08:00 A.M. Candidates can download their admit cards for the interview process from September 16. The date of the interview & venue will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to check the result

Go to the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in Under notice section, go to recruitment tab Click on the link of Stenographer notification Check your result and details related to interview process Print the result for future reference

Direct link to the results.