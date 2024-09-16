The Punjab and Sind Bank has postponed the online application deadline for the recruitment of Specialist Officers posts in JMGS-I, MMGS-II, MMGS-III, and SMGS-IV. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website punjabandsindbank.co.in till September 22, 2024. Earlier, the application deadline was September 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 213 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the postponement notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 850, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for SO posts 2024

Visit the official website punjabandsindbank.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the application link under ADVERTISEMENT FOR LATERAL RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS IN JMGS-I, MMGS-II, MMGS-III AND SMGS-IV Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Direct link to apply for SO posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test, shortlisting and personal interview.