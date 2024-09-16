The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for the posts of Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website sbi.co.in till October 4.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1497 posts. The last date for printing your application is October 19.

How to apply for SBI SCO posts

Go to the official website sbi.co.in Under join SBI tab, click on current openings Click on SBI SCO link Fill your details and register yourself Submit your application and pay application fee Print your application form for future reference

Vacancy Details

Name of Post Vacancies Deputy Manager (Systems) - Project Management & Delivery 187 Deputy Manager (Systems) – Infra Support & Cloud Operations 412 Deputy Manager (Systems) – Networking Operations: 80 Deputy Manager (Systems) – IT Architect 27 Deputy Manager (Systems) – Information Security 7 Assistant Manager (System) 784

Application Fee

The application fee for General/EWS/OBC candidates is Rs 750. Candidates of SC/ ST/PwBD categories should not pay any application fee. For more details, candidates should refer to the detailed official notification.

