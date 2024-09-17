Today, September 17, is the last date to apply for the engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 on the Union Bank of India’s ( UBI ) website. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in.

The bank aims to fill up a total of 500 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 28 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fees General / OBC Rs 800+GST All Females Rs 600+GST SC/ ST Rs 600+GST PWBD Rs 400+GST

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in Go to Recruitments—Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 link Click on the application tabs Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply on NAPS Portal.

Direct link to apply on NATS Portal.