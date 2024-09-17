The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam schedule of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty 2024 or NEET SS 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on March 29 and 30, 2024.

“The applicants are advised to refer to the NBEMS website time to time for final schedule of examination to be published in the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2024,” reads the notification.

NEET SS is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super specialty courses of 2023-24 admission session.

Steps to download NEET SS exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET SS 2024 exam schedule Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the official notification.