The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of the CRP-RRBs-XIII for the recruitment of Group ‘A’ - Officers Scale-I Preliminary examination 2024. Applicants can check their scores at ibps.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examination likely to be held on September 29, 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 3 and 4, 2024. The recruitment process is being held to fill 9923 vacancies for various posts.

The applicants will have to bring the Preliminary exam call letter along with the Main exam call letter and other requisite documents mentioned the in the information handout, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CRP RRB PO scores 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP RRB XIII score link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB PO scores 2024.