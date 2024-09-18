Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee has started the AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 counselling registration today, September 18. Eligible candidates can register for counselling through the official website aaccc.gov.in until September 23.

The seat allotment result will be declared on September 26. Candidates should report to the allotted institutes from September 27 to October 3.

How to register for counselling process

Visit the official website aaccc.gov.in Go to UG counselling tab Click on the round 2 registration link Login using your ID and password Submit the counselling fee and choice of colleges Save the application and print for future reference

Direct link to register for round 2 counselling.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.