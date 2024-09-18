The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Vice Principal in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can submit objections related to provisional answers from September 19 to 24. Candidates can submit objections, if any, against the provisional answer key along with authentic evidence/sources.

The provisional answer key is released for General Engineering Science and Aptitude. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to official notification.

Steps to check the provisional answer key

Go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the Vice principal provisional answer key link Save the answer key Print it out for future reference

Direct link to check the provisional answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies. The written exam was conducted on August 2.