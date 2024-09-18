The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the merit list for the Female Supervisor (Women Empowerment) post today, September 18. Candidates can check their results through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 209 vacancies. The examination was held on September 7.

How to check the merit list

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the results tab Click on ‘Supervisor (Woman) 2024’ merit list link Check your result Save the merit list and print it for future reference

Direct link to the merit list of Female Supervisor.