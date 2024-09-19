The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the admit cards for AMO and PGT posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen / verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos / signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts Screening Test will be conducted on September 23. The Subject Knowledge Test for Post Graduate Teachers Mathematic, Post Graduate Teachers Sanskrit, and Punjabi posts will be held on September 23, 24, and 25, respectively. The Assistant Architect (Group-B) Screening Test will be conducted on September 26, 2024.

Steps to download AMO, PGT admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AMO, PGT admit card link under Important Links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AMO admit card 2024.

Direct link to PGT admit card 2024.