The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has started accepting objections against Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) answer keys. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website hpsc.gov.in till September 14, 2024. A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion is applicable.

“The Commission has uploaded the standard question booklet and its standard answer key on https://hpsc.gov.in for inviting objections regarding wrong questions/ answer, if any. The candidates are advised to file objection accordingly to standard question booklet & its answer key only. A fee of Rs 250/- will have to be paid for each objection,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exams were conducted on September 8, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 146 vacancies in various departments.

Steps to submit suggestions for AE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) posts

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the AE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) 2024 objection link Key in your login details and submit Pay the fee and submit the objections

Direct link to Assistant Engineer (Civil) objection window 2024.

Direct link to Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) objection window 2024.

Direct link to Assistant Engineer (Electrical) objection window 2024.