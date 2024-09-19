The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has announced the Combined State Agricultural Services (Prelims) Exam 2024 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

A total of 23866 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 2029 applicants have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on August 18 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies.

Steps to download Agriculture Services result 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Comb. State Agri. Services (Prelims) Exam result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Agri. Services result 2024.