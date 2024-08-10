The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State Agricultural Services Exam (Prelims) 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted on August 18 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Agriculture Services exam admit card 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Agriculture Services exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agriculture Services exam admit card 2024.