The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has postponed the phase 2 document verification date for Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant post 2023. As per the notification, the board has deferred the DV scheduled for September 27 as the CET date coincides with the document verification date.

There is no change in the remaining schedule. The DV will take place from today, September 19 to October 1. The board will release the revised schedule later on.

Candidates have to report to Finance Bhawan, Janpath, Jaipur for their document verification process according to the allotted date and time slot. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5388 vacancies out of which 5190 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

Link to the deferment notification.

Essential Documents

Detailed Form cum scrutiny

Self-attested photocopy of desired documents

2 latest passport size photographs

Original documents

For more details related to the document verification process, the candidates should go through the official notification link mentioned below:

Link to official notification.