BPSC TRE 3 final answer key out for Classes 6-8, here’s download link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 for Classes 6-8. Eligible candidates can download their final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The BPSC TRE 3.0 for Classes 6-8 was conducted on July 19, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the final answer key
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the home page, click on the Classes 6-8 final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to English answer key
Direct link to Hindi answer key
Direct link to Urdu answer key
Direct link to Sanskrit answer key
Direct link to Mathematics & Science answer key
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.