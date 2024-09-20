The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 for Classes 6-8. Eligible candidates can download their final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The BPSC TRE 3.0 for Classes 6-8 was conducted on July 19, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the home page, click on the Classes 6-8 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to English answer key

Direct link to Hindi answer key

Direct link to Urdu answer key

Direct link to Sanskrit answer key

Direct link to Mathematics & Science answer key